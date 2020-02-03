Russell left out of Scotland squad for England Six Nations match

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell missed the Six Nations opener after a breach of team protocol

Finn Russell has not been recalled to the Scotland squad for their Six Nations clash against England on Saturday after missing the 19-12 defeat to Ireland following a breach of team protocol.

The Racing 92 fly-half was disciplined following a reported late-night drinking session at the team hotel.

Adam Hastings filled the fly-half role in Dublin, and Scotland's 37-man squad for England's Murrayfield visit also includes Worcester number 10 Duncan Weir, who was called up last week in place of Russell.

But there is no recall for 27-year-old playmaker Russell in head coach Gregor Townsend's latest 37-man group.

His omission will inevitably raise further questions about whether he will be involved at all in this season's tournament.

Scotland will again be without wing Darcy Graham, who remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

England lost on their last Calcutta Cup visit to Murrayfield in 2018, and they will arrive in the Scottish capital following a 24-17 defeat against France on Sunday.

Squad

Forwards: Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury (all Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Allan Dell (London Irish), Cornell du Preez (Worcester), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Tom Gordon, Jonny Gray (both Glasgow), Nick Haining, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Sutherland, Ben Toolis (all Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Stuart Hogg (Exeter, capt), George Horne (Glasgow), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Sam Johnson, Huw Jones (both Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale), Ali Price (Glasgow), Henry Pyrgos, Matt Scott (both Edinburgh), Kyle Steyn, Ratu Tagive (both Glasgow), Duncan Weir (Worcester)

