Ford shares slammed on weak earnings, forecast

New York (AFP)

Ford announced a $1.7 billion fourth-quarter loss Tuesday and released a disappointing outlook for 2020 earnings, sending shares sharply lower.

The loss -- bigger than its $100 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 -- includes a charge of $2.2 billion for increased costs for retirement packages, as well as a hit from lower car sales and elevated spending tied to new vehicle launches.

Revenues dipped 5.0 percent to $39.7 billion.

The automaker, which has been revamping its lineup to emphasize trucks and streamline sedans in its home market, reported lower car sales worldwide, including in North America.

Ford said it scored higher pricing in North America, but that those benefits were more than offset by other factors including higher costs for new products and higher expenses under a new US labor contract following an agreement with the United Auto Workers.

Ford projected earnings per share in 2020 of 94 cents to $1.20 per share, six cents below analyst expectations.

Shares tumbled 9.5 percent to $8.31 in after-hours trading.

