Trippier undergoes hernia operation

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

England fullback Kieran Trippier has undergone a hernia operation, Atletico Madrid said on Tuesday and so is unlikely to play in the first leg of the Champions League tie against Liverpool.

The English player had initially tried to overcome the problem without surgical intervention, which did not work.

"The operation has been completed without complications and the English international will begin a process of recovery with physical therapy and work in the gym," said Atletico Madrid without specifying any dates.

According to the Spanish press, the right-back could be out for nearly a month. Atletico face holders Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 on February 18 in Madrid with the return leg at Anfield on March 11.

Trippier has been a regular starter at Atletico since arriving from Tottenham in the summer. He missed Atletico's last three Liga matches in which the club picked up just one point.

© 2020 AFP