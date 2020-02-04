Haaland goal not enough as Werder dump out Dortmund

Erling Braut Haaland has scored eight goals in four appearances for Dortmund since arriving in December

Berlin (AFP)

An astonishing eighth goal in four appearances for teenage striking sensation Erling Braut Haaland couldn't help Borussia Dortmund into the German Cup quarter-finals after they were knocked out 3-2 at Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Halaand continued his incredible run of form since signing for the Bundesliga title chasers when he tapped home in the 67th minute to pull one back for the away side after Davie Selk and Leonardo Bittencourt had put Werder two ahead in the first half-an-hour.

The strike means the 19-year-old has scored in each of his appearances for Dortmund despite only making one start and playing barely two matches' worth of football in the few weeks since his arrival in Germany.

On this occasion he entered the field as a half-time substitute, but three minutes after his goal Milot Rashica put the hosts 3-1 up and put his side through to the next round, despite Giovanni Reyna pulling one back with 12 minutes remaining.

Werder will be joined in the next round by Fortuna Duesseldorf and Eintracht Frankfurt after their wins over Kaiserslautern and RB Leipzig, and Schalke, who squeezed past Hertha Berlin 3-2 thanks to Benito Raman's extra-time winner.

Krzysztof Piatek thought he had made a dream full debut for Hertha following his move from AC Milan when he put the away side two ahead six minutes before the break.

But Schalke struck back in the second half through goals from Daniel Caligiuri and Amine Harit before Raman finished off a lightning counter-attack in the 115th minute to send the home fans into raptures.

Bayern Munich take on Hoffenheim in one of four matches on Wednesday as the last eight line-up is decided.

