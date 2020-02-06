Germany's Bauhaus claims Saudi Tour lead with third-stage win

Bauhaus sealed his first stage win of 2020 in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh (AFP)

German Phil Bauhaus grabbed the overall lead of the Saudi Tour on Thursday with victory in a bunch sprint at the end of the third stage in Riyadh.

The 25-year-old was given an excellent lead-out by Bahrain-McLaren teammates Heinrich Haussler and Mark Cavendish before pipping Reinardt Janse van Rensburg on the line after the 119km ride from King Saud University.

Bauhaus now leads former pace-setter Rui Costa by three seconds in the overall standings with two stages remaining.

Friday's fourth stage is a hilly 137km run from Wadi Namar Park back to King Saud University.

Saudi Tour third-stage results on Thursday:

1. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) 119km in 2hrs 48min 27sec, 2. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA/NTT) s.t., 3. Youcef Reguigui (ALG/TER) s.t., 4. Carlos Barbero Cuesta (ESP/MOV) s.t., 5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) s.t.

Overall standings

1. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) 11hrs 12min 56sec, 2. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) at 03sec, 3. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) 08sec, 4. Youcef Reguigui (ALG/TER) 12sec, 5. Heinrich Haussler (AUS/BAH) 13sec

