Scotland recall Bradbury to face England in Six Nations

Magnus Bradbury has returned to Scotland's starting line-up for the Six Nations match against England

Advertising Read more

Edinburgh (AFP)

Magnus Bradbury has been recalled by Scotland to face England in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Edinburgh back-row missed Scotland's 19-12 defeat by Ireland in their Six Nations opener in Dublin last week with a thigh strain.

He has now returned at number eight in place of club-mate Nick Haining in the only change to the starting XV announced by Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday.

Scotland (15-1):

Stuart Hogg (capt); Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Nick Haining, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Chris Harris

© 2020 AFP