Tompkins to start for Wales in Ireland Six Nations clash

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins will make his first Wales start in the Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday in the only change to Wayne Pivac's line-up.

Tompkins, who made a try-scoring debut from the bench in the 42-0 win against Italy, will line up at outside centre, with George North moving to the wing for the clash in Dublin.

North will line up in an experienced back-three alongside Josh Adams and Leigh Halfpenny, while Tompkins will partner Hadleigh Parkes in the midfield.

Tomos Williams and Dan Biggar continue their partnership at half-back, with fit-again Gareth Davies replacing Rhys Webb as the back-up scrum-half.

Wales have named an unchanged pack with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Dillon Lewis in the front-row and Jake Ball lining up alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau feature in the back-row.

"We’ve made just one change after a winning start last weekend," said Wales head coach Pivac.

"Nick comes into the side. I thought he played exceptionally well when he came on last week so he deserves the start. George, who played really well last weekend at centre, moves back out to the wing.

"Momentum is important in the Championship," he added. "It was nice to get a good winning start under our belts and hopefully we can build on that through the tournament."

Wales (15-1)

Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Jake Ball; Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Owen Williams, Johnny McNicholl

