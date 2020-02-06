World, Olympic champs bolster 113th Millrose Games field

Reigning 800-meter world champion Brazier will be among the competitors at Sunday's 113th Millrose Games

New York (AFP)

Reigning 800-meter world champion Donavan Brazier and world hurdles champions Grant Holloway and Nia Ali are among the entrants in a star-studded field for Saturday's 113th Millrose Games.

There will be 31 Olympians at the famed New York indoor athletics meet at the Armory, including 2016 Rio Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser of the United States and 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica.

US star Brazier will be favored in the 800 and hoping to finally win a pro race at the venue.

"I've been running at the Millrose Games and the Armory since high school and college," Brazier said. "This is going to be my fourth year running there in a row professionally. I'm hoping to have better luck than the past four years. I haven't won there, but hopefully I can bring one home this year."

Reigning world 110m hurdles champion Holloway of the United States faces 2017 world champion McLeod in the 60m hurdles.

In the women's 60m hurdles, reigning 100m hurdles champion Ali, who won last month in Boston, will be tested by US college champion Janeek Brown of Jamaica and reigning world indoor champion Keni Harrison of the United States.

"I grew up competing at the Armory," Ali said. "It's like home to me."

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix is a favorite in the 60m while US indoor champion Derek Kemp and world indoor bronze medalist Ronnie Baker race in the men's 60m.

Crouser and compatriot Joe Kovacs, the reigning world champion, will duel for the shot put crown while reigning world indoor champion and Rio Olympic runner-up Sandi Morris is favored in the women's pole vault.

American Ajee Wilson, twice a podium finisher at indoor and outdoor worlds, seeks an 800m crown against Pan American Games champion Natoya Goule of Jamaica while 2019 world runner-up Brittany Brown of the United States is a 400m favorite.

Defending champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany and Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will chase the women's mile title while the men's mile features two-time Olympic medalist Nick Willis of New Zealand, Norway's Filip Ingebrigtsen and Scotsman Chris O'Hare.

