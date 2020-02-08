Bauhaus edges Bouhanni to take last stage and Saudi Tour

Advertising Read more

Riyadh (AFP)

German sprinter Phil Bauhaus took overall victory in the inaugural Saudi Tour after edging Nacer Bouhanni in a hectic finish on Saturday that left the Frenchman furious.

Bouhanni, who has joined the Arkea Samsic team this season, led Bauhaus by two seconds entering the fifth and last stage, a flat 144km run in and around Riyadh.

Perfectly led out by his Bahrain team-mates, the 25-year-old Bauhaus twice veered in the finishing straight leaving Bouhanni making angry gestures as he crossed the line second. Bauhaus gained a 10-second bonus to beat Bouhanni, who collected six seconds, by two seconds overall.

Arkea Samsic tweeted their disappointment.

"Two swerves by his opponent in the finish prevented Nacer Bouhanni from sprinting on this final stage @thesauditour," they said, adding: "No demotion from the jury of referees."

Portugal's Rui Costa (Emirates), who won the first stage, completed the final podium.

Fifth and final stage results

1. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) 3hr 18min 57 sec, 2. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) same time, 3. Arvid de Kleijn (NED/RIW) s.t.. 4. Timothy Dupont (BEL/CIR) s.t., 5. Imerio Cima (ITA/GAZ) s.t.

Final overall standings

1. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) 17 hr 53min 38sec, 2. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) at 2sec, 3. Alberto Rui Faria Costa (POR/UAE) 13 sec, 4. Youcef Reguigui (ALG/TER) 22 sec, 5. Heinrich Haussler (AUS/BAH) 23 sec

