Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores
San Francisco (AFP)
Leading second-round scores on Friday in US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am, played on Pebble Beach Golf Links (par-72), Spyglass Hill (par-72) and Monterey Peninsula (par-71) (USA unless noted):
14-under
129 - Nick Taylor (CAN) 63-66
12-under
131 - Jason Day (AUS) 67-64
11-under
132 - Phil Mickelson 68-64
10-under
133 - Chris Baker 69-64, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 67-66
9-under
134 - Scott Piercy 68-66, Dustin Johnson 69-65
8-under
135 - Kevin Chappell 68-67, Brandon Wu 69-66, Lanto Griffin 67-68, Harry Higgs 66-69, Patrick Cantlay 66-69
136 - Matt Every 70-66
7-under
136 - Chez Reavie 67-69, Alex Noren (SWE) 69-67, Max Homa 67-69, Keith Mitchell 69-67, Paul Casey (ENG) 71-65, Kevin Streelman 69-67
