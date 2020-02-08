Skip to main content
Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

Issued on:

San Francisco (AFP)

Leading second-round scores on Friday in US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am, played on Pebble Beach Golf Links (par-72), Spyglass Hill (par-72) and Monterey Peninsula (par-71) (USA unless noted):

14-under

129 - Nick Taylor (CAN) 63-66

12-under

131 - Jason Day (AUS) 67-64

11-under

132 - Phil Mickelson 68-64

10-under

133 - Chris Baker 69-64, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 67-66

9-under

134 - Scott Piercy 68-66, Dustin Johnson 69-65

8-under

135 - Kevin Chappell 68-67, Brandon Wu 69-66, Lanto Griffin 67-68, Harry Higgs 66-69, Patrick Cantlay 66-69

136 - Matt Every 70-66

7-under

136 - Chez Reavie 67-69, Alex Noren (SWE) 69-67, Max Homa 67-69, Keith Mitchell 69-67, Paul Casey (ENG) 71-65, Kevin Streelman 69-67

