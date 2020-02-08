Stars win toss and bowl first in Big Bash League final

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

The Melbourne Stars will bowl first in the Big Bash League Twenty20 final against the Sydney Sixers Saturday in a rain-delayed match reduced to 12 overs a side.

Under the weather-affected format at the Sydney Cricket Ground, two bowlers can bowl three overs each and three can send down two apiece.

"It didn't look likely, it's been raining all day but the ground staff have done an outstanding job," said Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell. "It's exciting for both sides."

The Sixers are chasing their second BBL title and first since the inaugural season in 2011-12. The Stars have made two previous finals, but have yet to win.

"The ground is in really good nick. The runs are going to come thick and fast," said Sixers captain Moises Henriques.

The two sides met three times already in this year's tournament, which began on December 17, with the Sixers having a 2-1 advantage.

Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (capt), Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Sixers: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques (capt), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O'Keefe

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)

Match referee: Daryl Harper (AUS)

