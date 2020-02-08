Three key match-ups for France v Italy in Six Nations

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

France, buoyant after their 24-17 victory over England, take on Italy, 42-0 losers to Wales, in the second round of the Six Nations on Sunday.

Here AFP Sport picks out three key factors that could have an impact on the outcome of the Test match at the Stade de France:

Spiraliser Bouthier

Anthony Bouthier became an overnight internet sensation after one clearing kick in the impressive French win over World Cup finalists England.

Receiving the ball on his own 5m line, the 27-year-old debutant produced a spiral kick that will stick in the memory. The ball travelled a full 60 metres before landing and rolling on to go into touch on the English 5m line, an astonishing 90-metre clearance.

In the backs, Italy have brought in skilful New Zealand-born utility back Jayden Hayward, a proven runner and competent kicker, in as full-back for the France game, shifting Minozzi to the left wing.

Minozzi made four offloads in his 14 carries, making 143 metres as the Azzurri covered 850m without reward against the Welsh, who play Ireland on Saturday.

With coach Franco Smith having stuck with the double play-making pair of Tommaso Allan and Carlo Canna, Minozzi can but hope to see more ball to test himself against France's threatening wing pairing of Teddy Thomas and Vincent Rattez.

Captain fantastic Ollivon v Steyn

Charles Ollivon had a dream start to his captaincy of France, scoring a classy double of tries in the win over England.

The flanker was ubiquitous, bolstered by an enormous shift put in by South African-born lock pairing of Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse, ploughing the defensive line peddled by new specialist coach Shaun Edwards.

The Italian back-row is built around Bram Steyn, another South African whose career could have taken a different path had he touched down in France directly rather than Italy as he awaited contract details to be ironed out.

Steyn is a member of a seven-man leadership group charged with replacing veteran Test centurions Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini.

"We've just started a new chapter, it's a clean slate, a new beginning and we have nothing to lose," Steyn said.

Steyn, Jake Polledri and Seb Negri will have their work cut out on Sunday, and will need to be at the top of their game to nullify the threat Ollivon and team-mates bring.

Zilocchi key for Italian scrum

After a 42-0 drubbing, it is sometimes hard to take the positives, but one for Italy was tighthead prop Giosue Zilocchi.

The 23-year-old made a number of pundits' team of the weekend for the first round of the Six Nations, no mean feat when you look at the quality on show.

Zilocchi kept the Italian scrum in the game and will again need to produce against a French frontrow that held its own against England.

France coach Fabien Galthie will no doubt be sure not to rush into replacements on Sunday, his changes against England handing the momentum to the visitors, notably in the front row.

No matter Zilocchi's efforts up front, it is hard to see beyond Les Bleus extending their winning streak over the Azzurri to nine.

And should Italy lose and Georgia beat Spain in the second-tier championship, then Franco Smith's team will drop below the Lelos in the World Rugby rankings, raising questions once more about the merits, or not, or relegation from the Six Nations.

© 2020 AFP