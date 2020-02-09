Monfils wins in Montpellier again

Advertising Read more

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

Frenchman Gael Monfils won the Montpellier ATP tournament on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-3 straight sets victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

It was a first tournament win for a year for the popular 33-year-old world No.9 who was top seed at Montpellier.

Pospisil fell during the match and appeared to be carrying an injury to his right leg.

This was a ninth career tournament win for Monfils and his third at Montpellier which he also won in 2010 and 2014.

© 2020 AFP