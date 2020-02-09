Suter wins super-G in Garmsich as Rebensburg, Goggia crash out

Switzerland's Corinne Suter claimed her second World Cup win of the season when she won the women's super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) (AFP)

Swiss Corinne Suter won the women's super-G World Cup race in Garmisch-Partenkirchenon Sunday as both Viktoria Rebensburg and Sofia Goggia suffered heavy falls on the difficult, icy course.

Suter, who finished fifth in Saturday's downhill won by Rebensburg, clocked 1min 19.46sec down the testing Kandahar course.

Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer was second at 0.43sec back with Swiss Wendy Holdener third at 0.70.

"I'm very happy with the performance, but it wasn't free of mistakes. It was very icy and difficult on the course," said Suter.

The pre-race favourite, the super-G standings leader Federica Brignone of Italy, finished fifth at 0.90sec back.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin was absent in Garmisch following the death of her father last week.

After finishing second in Saturday's downhill, Brignone, who is second in the overall rankings, has now trimmed Shiffrin's lead to 145 points.

This was Suter's second World Cup win of the season after winning the downhill in Altenmarkt, Austria, last month.

Despite racing under clear-blue skies, the course was demanding having iced up overnight following mild day-time conditions in the Bavarian Alps.

Ester Ledecka, the Czech Republic's reigning 2018 Olympic super-G champion, could only manage 17th, 2.06sec behind Suter.

The Kandahar course proved too much for local favourite Rebensburg and Olympic downhill champion Goggia.

After claiming the first downhill win of her career 24 hours before, giant slalom specialist Rebensburg suffered a heavy fall on the tricky mid-section nicknamed 'Hell'.

The 30-year-old lost control of her outside ski on a turn and crashed into the safety netting, but was able to ski down.

Italy's Goggia also suffered a heavy fall in the mid-section and had to be untangled from the safety nettings.

The 27-year-old skied down but was in visible distress, nursing her left arm, after her upper body took the brunt of a crash into one of the plastic gates on the piste.

