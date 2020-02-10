The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

Advertising Read more

Beijing (AFP)

The new coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has killed more than 900 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 40,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 350 infections reported in nearly 30 places. There have been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Here are the areas where 2019-nCoV, the virus's provisional scientific designation, has been confirmed:

- CHINA -

As of Monday, 40,171 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 908 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The fatalities include a US citizen -- believed to be the first confirmed death of a foreigner.

- ASIA-PACIFIC -

Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 135

Singapore: 45

Hong Kong: 36, including one death

Thailand: 32

South Korea: 27

Japan: 25

Taiwan: 18

Malaysia: 18

Australia: 15

Vietnam: 14

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

- NORTH AMERICA -

United States: 12

Canada: 7

- EUROPE -

Germany: 14

France: 11

Britain: 8

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Finland: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

- MIDDLE EAST -

United Arab Emirates: 7

burs-fox

© 2020 AFP