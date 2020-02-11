Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

Highly-rated Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto is to play for Glasgow Warriors next season

Glasgow (AFP)

Highly-rated Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto signed for Glasgow Warriors on Tuesday, just the sort of "abrasive" scrummager incoming coach Danny Wilson said the team required.

The 25-year-old -- capped 24 times and a member of the Jaguares side that reached the 2019 Super Rugby final -- put pen to paper on a two-year contract and will join up next season from English Premiership outfit Exeter Chiefs.

Glasgow have a history of signing Argentine players -- they took another international prop Gaston Cortes on loan from Leicester Tigers this week.

"Enrique has 24 caps for Argentina and we've been impressed with his performances for Exeter Chiefs, including the recent game against Glasgow (a 31-31 draw in the Champions Cup)," said Wilson in a club statement.

"He's an abrasive and aggressive scrummager and it's great news that he has decided to join us next season."

Pieretto, who is Wilson's second signing following that of veteran lock Richie Gray from Toulouse, joined Exeter only in November, just after playing for the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham.

"Glasgow Warriors is a great club with great players and I chose to join to improve and grow as a player," said Pieretto.

"I can learn a lot from the coaches and players. It's a good opportunity for me and I’m extremely grateful for that.

"I spoke to Danny (Wilson) and he told me his plans for the future.

"I'm excited about his vision and I'm looking forward to playing for him and the other coaches."

Wilson will replace outgoing coach Dave Rennie at the end of the season as the latter leaves to take over the Australia national side.

© 2020 AFP