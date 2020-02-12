Bouwmeester taken to hospital, Blues' game postponed

St. Louis defenceman Jay Bouwmeester was in hospital Tuesday night after collapsing on the Blues' bench during a game against the Ducks in Anaheim, California

Anaheim (United States) (AFP)

St. Louis defenceman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a "cardiac episode" on the team bench Tuesday causing the league to postpone the NHL game between the Blues and the Anaheim Ducks.

The game was tied 1-1 with 7:50 left in the first period when the former Canadian Olympian slumped down and collapsed to the floor.

His teammates were the first to alert medical staff who rushed to assist. The team said Bouwmeester regained consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles area hospital.

"With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift," Blues GM Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay.

"He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians."

Armstrong said more updates would be provided on Wednesday morning.

Bouwmeester appeared to have an uneventful shift on the ice with little to no contact after the midway point of the first period. He then went to the bench, where his heart issue took place during a play stoppage.

The game was halted and is expected to be completed at a later date.

