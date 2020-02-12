Former Steelers star Brown apologizes to 'Big Ben'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, celebrates with former teammate Antonio Brown, who apologized Wednesday on Instagram for insults and actions during their final NFL campaign together in 2018

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown apologized to NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Wednesday, more than a year after their relationship collapsed in Brown's final Steelers campaign.

Roethlisberger called out Brown for running a bad route in a 2018 loss to Denver and their friendship deteriorated from there, Brown posting in February 2019 that he felt "Big Ben" had disrespected him.

"No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect!" Brown tweeted a year ago. "He has an owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches.

"Players know but they can't say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It's a dirty game within a game."

But on Wednesday, Brown posted a photo of Roethlisberger smiling and slapping the back of Brown's helmet.

"Mostly you a little bit of me! Yee yee!!" Brown wrote.

"I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man! It's never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB"

Since being arrested in January in Florida on charges of attacking a delivery truck driver, Brown has apologized to the NFL, the Steelers and the Hollywood, Florida, Police Department.

"I think I owe the whole NFL an apology," Brown told ESPN. "I think I could have done a lot of things better."

Brown was twice the NFL receptions season leader and twice the leader in receiving yardage. He has made 841 career catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Steelers and one game with New England last year.

He was dropped by the Patriots last September following allegations of sexual and personal misconduct.

© 2020 AFP