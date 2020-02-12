Giggs concerned Liverpool's Williams could snub Wales

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Ryan Giggs is concerned Liverpool's promising defender Neco Williams could snub Wales in favour of representing England.

Williams has been capped by Wales at Under-19 level, but that does not rule out the Wrexham-born full-back from playing for England at senior level.

The 18-year-old, who has English grand-parents, has broken into Liverpool's senior squad this season, making four appearances and travelling with Jurgen Klopp's stars to the Club World Cup.

That has sparked concern from Wales manager Giggs that his England counterpart Gareth Southgate could make an approach to ask Williams to play for the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists.

"You're always worried when big countries come in and (there are) different permutations, perhaps outside noise," Giggs told BBC Sport Wales when asked about Williams' dual nationality.

"But Neco has come through the (Wales) system. That doesn't always happen, ideally you want that to happen.

"The likes of Paul Bodin, Rob Edwards, Rob Page (Wales age-grade coaches) have enjoyed working with him and he loves playing for Wales.

"So we'll have to wait and see until March."

Wales play friendlies against Austria and the United States next month in the build-up to Euro 2020.

Williams is expected to be called into the Wales senior squad for the first time and get the opportunity to push his case for a place in Giggs' squad for the tournament.

