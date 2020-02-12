Police charge man with murder of N. Irish journalist Lyra McKee

A handout picture taken by Jess Lowe Photography on May 19, 2017 shows journalist and author Lyra McKee, who was "shot dead by terrorists in Derry/Londonderry" in April 2019, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland on Wednesday charged a middle-aged man with the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead during rioting in the city of Londonderry.

"Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have charged a 52-year-old man with the murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists in Derry/Londonderry on 18 April 2019," the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

"The man, from the city who was arrested by detectives yesterday (Tuesday)... is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation."

The police statement added that he would appear in court in Londonderry on Thursday.

McKee died after she was shot in the head as dissident republicans clashed with police in the Creggan housing estate in Northern Ireland's second city Londonderry.

The city is known as Derry to republicans, who want union with the Irish Republic.

Dissident republican group the New IRA took responsibility for the killing and offered its "full and sincere apologies" to her loved ones, saying she was "tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces".

Her killing provoked a widespread outcry across the British-run Northern Ireland and led to calls for politicians to agree to restore the province's then-suspended power-sharing institutions.

That finally happened earlier this year.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the investigation continued for others involved in the killing.

"I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed," he added.

"While today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing."

A 52-year-old man was among four people arrested on Tuesday in connection with McKee's death.

