Skip to main content
#Coronavirus
#Griveaux
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterdam final

Issued on:

Auger-Aliassime is into his fourth ATP final
Auger-Aliassime is into his fourth ATP final ANP/AFP
Advertising

Rotterdam (Netherlands) (AFP)

Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime closed to within one match of ending his wait for a maiden ATP title by beating Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the Rotterdam final on Saturday.

The 19-year-old booked a place in his fourth Tour final with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over Spain's Carreno Busta.

World number 21 Auger-Aliassime will face either Serbia's Filip Krajinovic or French third seed Gael Monfils on Sunday.

He lost all three of his previous ATP finals last year in Rio de Janeiro, Lyon and Stuttgart, while he was also a member of the Canadian side which lost to Spain in the Davis Cup final.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.