Controversial Folau to make first appearance for Catalans Dragons

Perpignan (France) (AFP)

Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May over a homophobic social media post, will make his Super League debut on Saturday after being named in Catalans Dragons' starting line-up for their game against Castleford.

Folau, 30, scored 37 tries in 73 rugby union Tests before being dumped by Australia after a post saying that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

His arrival in Super League has been met with condemnation from other clubs and sparked a rule change to allow the competition to prevent "controversial signings" in the future.

It will be Folau's return to the 13-a-side code after a decade playing Australian rules football and union.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said Folau "deserves" a second chance.

"I felt it was right and he deserved the opportunity, it shouldn't be a life sentence," he told the BBC earlier this week.

