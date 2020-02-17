Andonovksi names powerful USA squad for SheBelieves Cup

Mallory Pugh has been recalled to the USA squad for next month's SheBelieves Cup friendly tournament

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski on Monday named a 26-player training squad for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup friendly tournament as the world champions build towards this summer's Olympic Games.

All 20 of the players who helped the US women secure their place at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month are included in the squad, which also sees a return for Mallory Pugh.

Ten members of the victorious US starting line-up in last year's World Cup final are included in the squad, with the only absentee being striker Alex Morgan, who is taking a break from the sport as she prepares for the birth of her first child in April.

The US kick off the four-nation SheBelieves Cup tournament on March 5 against England before games against Spain and Japan.

Andonovski said the American women aim to build on the successful Olympic qualifying campaign.

"As a team, we have lots of positive feelings coming out of Olympic qualifying, but I think we all know that there's still a lot of room for growth for this group and there's no better way to continue that process than to play teams like England, Spain and Japan," Andonovski said.

"Our end goal is the Olympics, but we're looking forward to a productive camp in Orlando and the challenge of playing three fantastic sides over the seven days."

US squad:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride)

Midfielders: Jordan DiBiasi (Washington Spirit), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Sky Blue FC), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

