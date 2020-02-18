Amos gets call-up to Wales squad for French clash

Hallam Amos has been recalled to the Wales squad for the Six Nations match with France

London (AFP)

Hallam Amos has been called up to Wales's squad for Saturday's Six Nations match with France the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old utility back -- capped 22 times -- replaces fellow Cardiff Blue Owen Lane, who was released from the Wales squad last month after suffering a hamstring injury.

Amos himself missed the first two matches -- victory over Italy but defeat to Ireland that ended Welsh hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams -- because of an ankle injury.

"Wales have called Cardiff Blues back Hallam Amos into their Six Nations squad," read the WRU statement.

The Welsh also hope that wing Josh Adams, who failed to finish the Ireland game after a knock to his hip will be fit for the home game with the unbeaten French.

"Josh is training fully, so hopefully he's going to be ready," said Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

Humphreys confirmed fly-half Dan Biggar was taking part in full training with Wales, saying the fly-half has passed all his concussion protocols.

Biggar also left the Ireland game well before the end due to a head clash with Robbie Henshaw.

It was a third head knock for Biggar in five months after injuries against Australia and Fiji in the World Cup in Japan.

Jarrod Evans is the other specialist fly-half in the squad after Owen Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up before the Ireland game.

Evans, not in the original matchday 23, was promoted to the bench in Dublin and then came on for Biggar.

Williams has since been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations.

Wales Under-20s fly-half Sam Costelow has been training with the senior squad to help make up the numbers.

Humphreys also confirmed forward duo Cory Hill and Elliot Dee were unlikely to be fit for France after missing the first two games through injury.

