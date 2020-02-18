Horror crash mars end of Daytona 500

Ryan Newman's car skids on its roof after a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500

Miami (AFP)

Denny Hamlin sealed back-to-back victories in an incident-packed Daytona 500 on Monday, winning a photo finish in a race marred by a horrific crash that left veteran driver Ryan Newman hospitalized.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Hamlin followed up his victory in 2019 with his third career win at Daytona, becoming the first racer to win the opening leg of the NASCAR season since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

However, Hamlin's celebrations were muted by a last-lap crash that left Roush Fenway Racing's Newman in hospital.

The 42-year-old Newman's Ford Mustang had led on the final lap but spun out of control, hit the wall and flipped onto its roof before bursting into flames at the Daytona International Speedway.

There was no immediate word on Newman's condition, but several ambulances were brought on the track to attend to the driver as the race finished.

Black screens were erected around the site of Newman's crashed car as workers tended to the scene.

