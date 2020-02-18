Record-smashing Brees will return for 20th NFL season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Tuesday he will return for a 20th NFL campaign next season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said on Tuesday he will return for a 20th NFL campaign.

Brees, who is the league's career leader in completions, passing yards and touchdown tosses, made the announcement on Instagram with a photo showing a rocky peak and blue water in the distance, calling out Saints supporters.

"My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let's make another run at it!"

The 41-year-old, who spent his first five seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers before joining the Saints in 2006, led New Orleans to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl.

Brees has completed 6,867 of his 10,161 career attempts for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns.

After last season ended with a 26-20 overtime playoff loss to Minnesota, Brees said he wanted to wait before deciding if he would return or not.

Brees missed five games with a thumb injury but completed 281 of 378 throws for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

The Saints have reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, falling to the Vikings in 2017 and 2019 campaigns and losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 season's National Conference final 26-23 in overtime.

