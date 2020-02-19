Duplantis falls short of third pole vault world record in 12 days

Duplantis clipped the bar on his second attempt at 6.19m

Liévin (France) (AFP)

Swedish star Armand Duplantis fell narrowly short of setting a third pole vault world record in 12 days at the indoor event in Lievin, France on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old soared over 6.07 metres to win the competition ahead of American world champion Sam Kendricks (5.90m), but failed to clear 6.19m from three attempts.

Duplantis cleared 6.18m in Glasgow last weekend and 6.17m earlier this month in Poland to break Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's six-year-old world record.

He came close to increasing his mark in northern France, seeing the bar agonisingly drop on his second effort.

