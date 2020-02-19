Fourcade wins record-equalling 11th individual biathlon world title

Advertising Read more

Antholz (Italy) (AFP)

Frenchman Martin Fourcade won his 11th individual world biathlon title on Wednesday, equalling the record haul held by Norway legend Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen.

Five-time Olympic champion Fourcade capitalised on his win to clinch the crystal globe for the individual 20km discipline, while tightening his grip on the overall World Cup.

It was the 31-year-old's 12th world title in total, having also won a mixed relay gold in 2016.

"I have said often that I've never done sport in order to be in the history books," said Fourcade after his 82nd World Cup individual win.

"I don't think long term. I just want to have fun and be the best I can be, I really have no ambition to make history."

Bjoerndalen won eight Olympic golds and 20 world titles, including team events and relays, before retiring two years ago.

