Gedson makes surprise start for Spurs against Leipzig

Gedson Fernandes (centre) will start for just the second time for Tottenham against Leipzig

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Jose Mourinho handed Gedson Fernandes just his second start for Tottenham in Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg against RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old Benfica loanee comes in to bolster Mourinho's midfield with Spurs short of options up front.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane will miss both legs against the Germans through injury so Lucas Moura starts in attack, flanked by Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn.

Leipzig hand a rare start to Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu in a back three.

The free-scoring Timo Werner leads the line for Julian Nagelsmann's side, but Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen and new signing Dani Olmo are left on the bench.

Tottenham (4-3-3)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Gedson Fernandes; Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn

Coach: Jose Mourinho (POR)

RB Leipzig (3-4-3)

Peter Gulacsi; Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Ethan Ampadu; Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer (capt), Konrad Laimer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, Patrik Schick

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakır (TUR)

© 2020 AFP