Montreal ends electric scooter experiment, citing 'disorder'

Shared scooters have become part of life in cities around the world, but they have often been criticized for littering sidewalks and posing a danger to pedestrians

Advertising Read more

Montreal (AFP)

Montreal on Wednesday called a halt to its electric scooter scheme, saying that riders broke rules and almost always parked illegally.

The Canadian city launched a pilot project in June with 680 scooters and electric bikes, but authorities judged that the test period had been a "failure."

Eric Alan Caldwell, head of city transport, lambasted "an 80 percent delinquency rate" in complying with traffic and safety regulations.

"Only 20 percent of scooters were parked" in dedicated spaces, the city said in a press release, adding that the scooters created "disorder" and problems for pedestrians.

"Montreal does not want to become a scooter police force," Caldwell said. "The operators have failed to meet their responsibility for compliance with the regulations.

"In 2020 there will be no more scooters on the streets."

Although no serious accidents occurred, a total of 110 parking offenses were recorded and 333 tickets were issued for breaking regulations -- mainly for not wearing a helmet.

Caldwell added that the permits for electric bikes would be renewed, but under tighter regulations.

Shared scooters have become part of life in cities around the world, but they have often been criticized for littering sidewalks and posing a danger to pedestrians.

In November, Singapore banned electric scooters on sidewalks, followed by Germany and France.

© 2020 AFP