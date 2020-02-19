Newman alert, walking at hospital after Daytona 500 crash

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Veteran US stock car driver Ryan Newman was alert, walking around the hospital and playing with his children Wednesday, two days after a horrifying crash at the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing updated the condition of the 42-year-old American, whose Ford Mustang had been leading on the final lap but spun out of control, struck the wall and went flying into the air before flipping onto its roof and bursting into flames.

Several ambulances raced to the scene of the wreck by the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, who was extracted from the car from behind black screens and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last lap accident," the race team said in a statement.

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

