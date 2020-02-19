Same again as world champion Hamilton sets test pace

Life in the fast lane: Lewis Hamilton on his way to the fastest time on the opening day of testing

Montmeló (Spain) (AFP)

World champion Lewis Hamilton hammered out an early season warning to his rivals on Wednesday when he set the fastest time on the opening day of pre-season testing at Barcelona.

Hamilton, who will attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven world titles this year, clocked a best time of 1min 16.976sec off a total of 94 laps.

He was the only driver at a chilly Montmelo to duck under 1min 17sec.

Worryingly for the rest of the field, Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was second fastest in 1min 17.313sec.

Testing continues Thursday and Friday before a second three-day session in Barcelona next week.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place in Melbourne on March 15.

First day test times:

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.976 (94 laps), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:17.313 (79), Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point-Mercedes) 1:17.375 (58), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:17.516 (168), Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Alpha Tauri-Honda) 1:17.698 (116), Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1:17.842 (161), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 1:17.873 (56), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) 1:18.004 (62), George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.168 (73), Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point-Mercedes) 1:18.282 (52), Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:18.289 (132), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.382 (63), Robert Kubica (POL/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:18.386 (59), Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:18.466 (106), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:20.096 (79)

