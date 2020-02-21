Dortmund wunderkind, 15, picked for Germany Under-19 squad

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

After scoring a record number of goals in the German Under-17 league last season, Borussia Dortmund's 15-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko has made the Germany Under-19 squad for next month's games.

While 19-year-old Norwegian Erling Braut Haaland has sent records tumbling with 11 goals in his first seven games for Dortmund's senior team, Moukoko is making similar waves in the German junior ranks.

Moukoko has scored 29 times in 17 games in this season's Under-19 league, including hat-tricks in four matches and a stunning six-goal haul in a 9-2 demolition of Wuppertal juniors in the opening game of the season.

This is the first time Moukoko has been picked for a junior Germany team since 2017, scoring three goals in four games for the German U16 team -- when he was still only 12.

The German FA (DFB) and Dortmund had opted to not select Moukoko for the last two seasons to give him time to develop.

"Now we have come to the joint conclusion that a suitable time has come for the next development step at national team level," said Meikel Schoenweitz, head coach of Germany's junior teams.

"We want the best players to play for Germany and help our talents to advance."

The 15-year-old has been picked for U-19 European Championship qualifiers against Wales, Austria and Serbia at the end of March.

Last season, Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon, set a new record in the U17 Bundesliga by scoring 46 goals.

© 2020 AFP