Smith, Finch help Australia to 196-6 against South Africa

All out effort: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in action on Friday

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, put on 80 runs for the second wicket with Aaron Finch to provide the foundation for Australia's 196 for six in the first Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Australia captain Finch hit powerfully to make 42 off 27 balls and Smith scored 45 off 32 deliveries after Australia lost David Warner to the second ball of the match, caught at fine leg off Dale Steyn.

The pair put on 80 off 52 balls before Finch was caught in the deep off left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Smith was lucky to survive when a top-edged cut off Lungi Ngidi flew towards Steyn at third man. Steyn lost sight of the ball and it dropped over his head to go for four -- Smith's first runs.

Friday's game is the first in South Africa for Smith and Warner since March 2018 when they were banned for ball-tampering in the third Test in Cape Town.

Smith was Australia captain and Warner his deputy at the time.

Australia, who were sent in, lost wickets at regular intervals on Friday but managed to maintain a rapid scoring rate against a South African bowling attack which conceded 12 wides and struggled to maintain a consistent line and length.

Veteran fast bowler Steyn and Shamsi were South Africa's best bowlers, both taking two for 31 in four overs.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was erratic on his return to action after being rested for the recent one-day and T20 series against England.

He conceded 45 runs in three overs.

© 2020 AFP