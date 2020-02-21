US existing home sales slip in January

Low mortgage rates are boosting US home sales, but builders are struggling to keep up and are focusing on more high-end construction

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Sales of existing homes fell slightly in January as compared to the month before, but there is still strong demand amid low borrowing rates, according to an industry report Friday.

Prices also dipped last month but remain sharply higher than a year ago, as would-be homebuyers compete for available properties and builders struggle to keep up while focusing largely on high-end construction, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The housing market remains a critical bright spot for the US economy, and NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement that "sales are off to a strong start" this year.

Total sales of single-family homes, townhomes, condos and co-ops were down 1.3 percent compared to the prior month to an annual rate of 5.46 million, dragged down by a sharp drop in the western United States.

However, sales surged 9.6 percent compared to January 2019, while prices are 6.8 percent higher -- the 95th consecutive month of year-over-year increases, according to the data.

The hot sales pace has caused the inventory of housing available for sale to steadily dwindle and in January it fell to its lowest level since 1999, dropping nearly 11 percent from a year earlier to 1.4 million units, NAR said. That is equivalent to 3.5 months' supply at the current sales pace.

But Yun said there are signs construction is ramping up, which should boost sales.

First time homebuyers comprised about a third of sales last month, continuing a slow uptick in recent months.

"It is good to see first-time buyers slowly stepping into the market," Yun said.

"The rise in the homeownership rate among the younger adults, under 35, and minority households means an increasing number of Americans can build wealth by owning real estate."

However, he said for that to continue, "significantly more inventory and home construction are needed at the affordable price points."

Sales of pricier single-family homes, worth $250,000 and more, have jumped more than 20 percent from the same month of 2019, according to the report.

© 2020 AFP