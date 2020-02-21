Youngs set for 100th Test cap as England recall Tuilagi for Ireland

Ton-up - England scrum-half Ben Youngs (C) is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland

Ben Youngs is set to win his 100th Test cap after being recalled to England's starting side along with Leicester team-mate Manu Tuilagi for the Six Nations clash against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Tigers duo take over from scrum-half Willi Heinz and centre Jonathan Joseph in for a match where Elliot Daly returns to fullback from the left wing berth with George Furbank carrying a knock.

Joseph fills the vacancy left by Daly on the wing even though uncapped Gloucester flyer Ollie Thorley was in England coach Eddie Jones' training squad.

Meanwhile Courtney Lawes was moved to blindside flanker, with George Kruis partnering Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje in the second row.

Tuilagi missed England's 13-6 Calcutta Cup win over Scotland last time out with the minor groin problem that forced him off early in England's opening loss to France in Paris.

Youngs will be making his 100th international appearance this weekend, with his 98th England cap adding to two Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell -- the father of England captain Owen Farrell -- named an unchanged starting line-up on Wednesday following his side's win over Wales.

Victory for World Cup finalists England would deny Ireland the Triple Crown and put Jones' men firmly back in contention for the Six Nations title.

England (15-1)

Elliot Daly; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonathan Joseph; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes; George Kruis, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

