Lawes adamant black eye won't stop him facing Ireland

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Courtney Lawes said a black eye will not get in the way of his dynamic style when England face Ireland in what promises to be a hard-fought Six Nations clash.

Lawes' right eye was nearly closed due to severe bruising sustained during a training ground collision on Thursday when he appeared at a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

But the Northampton forward, who has been moved to the back-row from lock, had no qualms about being ready for Sunday's pivotal encounter at Twickenham.

"It's just a boo boo," Lawes told reporters at English rugby's headquarters.

"Nothing too crazy. It's all fine... just a clash, my head on something, not sure what. I'm hoping it will go down a bit by tomorrow (Sunday). It's all right -- I got through today so I was all right."

Ireland are pursuing a Triple Crown and a Grand Slam following wins over Scotland and Wales in the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

But World Cup finalists England revived their own title ambitions with a win over Scotland after losing to France.

England have, however, won their last two matches against Ireland and Lawes said: "We're expecting a pretty physical battle. Up front they have got a really good pack, a big pack, so that is a big area for us to front up and show we want it.

"We want to get out there and get at them. I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

Ireland are under a new head coach in Andy Farrell, the father of England captain Owen Farrell, and himself once a member of the Red Rose backroom staff.

"You've seen how that new coaching team is changing the (Ireland) team)," said England assistant coach Steve Borthwick.

"I think you see some of those shifts in the way they play. As ever, with only two games you are always watchful of what are real trends, what are one-off games.

"And they are going to be a smart, smart coaching team. We know that tomorrow whatever is posed at us we are going to recognise it and adapt to it early in on the game, whatever game they bring."

