Laporte was forced off with an injury in the first half

Madrid (AFP)

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte hobbled off injured during their Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Laporte had to be replaced by Fernandinho during the first half, with the score 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French centre-back only returned a few weeks ago after almost five months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

