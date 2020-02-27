Chinese swimmer Sun Yang to learn CAS fate over doping on Friday

Sun Yang is accused of smashing a vial containing his own blood when anti-doping testers visited him in 2018

Lausanne (AFP)

Chinese Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang will learn on Friday whether he faces a possible eight-year ban for missing a drug test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

CAS said it would announce the decision at 0900 GMT on Friday.

The triple Olympic gold medal-winner, who served a doping suspension in 2014, is accused of smashing a blood vial with a hammer following a visit by testers to his home in China in September in 2018.

Swimming body FINA confirmed in January that Sun had indeed used a hammer to destroy the vial containing his own blood sample during the testing session, but acquitted him of anti-doping violations, agreeing that testers had failed to produce adequate identification.

But the ruling outraged the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which took the matter to CAS, demanding a ban of between two and eight years for missing the out-of-competition test.

After being cleared by FINA Sun was able to compete in the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, in July, where he won two golds but became a focus of protests from rivals, especially from Australia.

Sun's CAS hearing, the first in 20 years that was open to the public, was beset by technical difficulties and interpreting errors between Chinese and English which frustrated lawyers and held up proceedings.

