Juve v Inter among five games behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Ludogorets' defender Cosmin Iosif Moti arrives at the San Siro for a Europa League clash against Inter Milan.

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

The clash between Juventus and title rivals Inter Milan is among five Serie A games which will be played behind closed doors this weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the Lega Serie A confirmed on Thursday.

The other four are Udinese against Fiorentina, AC Milan at home to Genoa, Parma against SPAL and Sassuolo versus Brescia.

Italy has the largest coronavirus outbreak in Europe with 650 people infected and 17 deaths.

Inter Milan are third in the Serie A table, six points behind leaders Juventus after their game against Sampdoria was also among four postponed last weekend.

Antonio Conte's Inter will play their second game on front of an empty stadium in Turin after Thursday's Europa League last 32, second leg clash against Bulgarian club Ludogorets in the San Siro.

"It's certainly a surreal situation," said Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta before Thursday's match which had just a few hundred people present.

"The public is a fundamental component of football, without the audience emotions are diminished.

"But there is a very clear law decree that is valid until Sunday at midnight, playing behind closed doors is a forced thing but the protection of citizens must be safeguarded.

"We accept, albeit reluctantly, these decisions."

A decision has yet to be made on Monday's Serie A game between Sampdoria and Hellas Verona.

© 2020 AFP