Can the Fed inoculate US economy against virus impact?

The coronavirus outbreak might cause the Federal Reserve to grant President Donald Trump his wish and lower interest rates

Washington (AFP)

As he campaigns for re-election, President Donald Trump has angrily demanded the American central bank lower borrowing rates, but it might be the expanding coronavirus epidemic that pushes the Federal Reserve off the sidelines.

Amid the growing but still uncertain impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on the world's largest economy, markets are betting on as many as two interest rate cuts this year, while a short while ago there were none on the horizon.

Trump has regularly attacked the Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell, and he rekindled hostilities during a press conference this week called to outline the US effort to combat the virus.

"We should be paying the lowest interest rates," Trump said as he lambasted the Fed, after admitting the epidemic likely will once again prevent US growth from reaching three percent in 2020, as he had promised.

Still, even at around two percent, the US economy is in a better position than most other large industrialized countries, which could help boost his argument for four more years in the White House.

The Fed cut the benchmark lending rate three times last year, leveling out at a range of 1.5-1.75 percent. Since December, it's been saying the economy was in a good place and it would take a "material change" to the outlook for the central bank to move again.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus, which accelerated this week, could be a game-changer, even though Trump has contradicted experts by saying "the risk to the American people remains very low."

Global stock markets are in free fall and Wall Street is having its worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis as investors flee to safe havens like US Treasury debt, which has reached historically low prices.

- 'Magical thinking' -

Powell has said the Fed is closely monitoring the situation, but the question on everyone's mind is whether the central bank will cut rates at its next meeting on March 17 and 18, or sooner, as some have argued.

"I think it would be premature, until we have more data and have an idea of what the forecast is, to think about monetary policy action," Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, said in Mexico City on Thursday.

And St Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday a rate cut is "a possibility" if the epidemic becomes a global pandemic, but "that's not the baseline case."

Former Fed board member Kevin Warsh on Friday argued for emergency action by major central banks as soon as this weekend, but such a dramatic move appears unlikely.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has downplayed the chances of imminent action, telling the Financial Times the epidemic was not yet at the stage where it would have a lasting economic impact.

"But we are certainly not at that point yet," she said.

- Inoculate the economy -

Would lower interest rates inoculate the US economy against a downturn?

Central banks including the Fed slashed rates to zero at the start of the 2008 financial crisis, but Warsh said they should have acted more quickly, which is why he is now calling for an immediate emergency rate cut.

But the intense focus on the Fed is a kind of "magical thinking," economist James Grant said on CNBC Thursday, noting the Fed cannot reopen factories or provide spare parts from China.

Former Fed chair Janet Yellen said this week that Powell's team has some room to move but "it's not a cure-all."

A rate cut "would provide a little bit of support to consumer spending and to the US economy and to financial markets," Yellen said.

But with interest rates already low, the Fed has little room to maneuver to support growth in the event of an economic slowdown.

"The worry I have is that Mr. Powell will panic again and use up the last of his key weapon, lower interest rates," economist Joel Naroff said in an analysis.

