Injured Rabada out of Australia, India series

Paarl (South Africa) (AFP)

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Australia, starting in Paarl on Saturday, as well as a short tour of India next month.

Rabada suffered a groin strain during the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Team medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said on Friday that Rabada had suffered a "significant" strain which would need about four weeks to heal.

South Africa play three one-day matches against Australia, ending on March 7, and will then fly to India for three more matches between March 12 and 18.

