Rain, snow see World Cup combined in Hinterstoder cancelled

Un engin de damage tente de préparer la piste dans le brouillard et sous la neige lors de l'étape de Coupe du monde de ski alpin de Val d'Isere (France) le 21 décembre 2019.
Un engin de damage tente de préparer la piste dans le brouillard et sous la neige lors de l'étape de Coupe du monde de ski alpin de Val d'Isere (France) le 21 décembre 2019. AFP/File
Hinterstoder (Austria) (AFP)

The men's World Cup alpine combined scheduled for Friday in the Austrian resort of Hinterstoder has been cancelled because of adverse weather, the international ski federation (FIS) announced.

"Due to the rain and snowfall during the night and the current weather situation, today's alpine combined in Hinterstoder is cancelled," FIS said.

Strong winds buffeted the Austrian resort overnight, with another 30cm of fresh snow forecast on top of the overnight fall.

There is a super-G scheduled for Saturday, with a giant slalom on Sunday, a weekend of racing of great importance in the race for the crystal globe for the overall World Cup winner.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is currently atop the standings, 74 points ahead of teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, with France's world combined champion Alexis Pinturault in third (+124).

