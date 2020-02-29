Scarlets' Tongan lock Lousi red-carded for one-two punch

Red card - Tonga lock Sam Lousi (L), pictured in World Cup action against the United States, was sent off for punching during the Scarlets' 29-10 loss to Munster in the Pro14

London (AFP)

Scarlets second row Sam Lousi achieved the unusual feat of being sent off after punching two players during a 29-10 loss away to Munster in the Pro14 on Saturday.

The Tonga lock connected first with a left-hander to the head of the Irish province's fly-half JJ Hanrahan before landing another left-hander in the face of opposing second row Fineen Wycherley.

Prior to those blows there had been some pushing and shoving between the teams as Munster laid siege to the Welsh visitors' goal-line at a windswept Thomond Park in Limerick.

Lousi was involved in that fracas, which looked as if it would die down quickly.

But as he came away from a couple of opposition players, the 28-year-old Lousi let fly.

Scottish referee Mike Adamson was left with little option and it was no surprise when, following a consultation with the television match official, he showed Lousi a red card that meant the Scarlets had to play more than half the match a man down.

New Zealand-born Lousi featured in all four of Tonga's matches during last year's World Cup in Japan, where he took his cap tally to eight.

After the global showpiece tournament, he joined the Llanelli-based Scarlets from Super Rugby's Hurricanes.

No sooner had Lousi been dismissed in the 34th minute then Munster scored a try.

The hosts went on to enjoy a comfortable victory over a Scarlets side reduced to 13 men for the concluding 10 minutes after replacement lock Tevita Ratuva was sin-binned for a tip tackle.

