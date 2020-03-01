Barker bags first world cycling gold for Britain

Elinor Barker of Britain, the 2017 world champion, struck again on Sunday to claim victory in the women's points race at the world track cycling championships in Berlin

Berlin (AFP)

Barker, 25, totalled 50 points to win from second-placed American Jennifer Valente (34 points) with Norwegian Anita Yvonne Stenberg third (33pts).

Baker, the Olympic team pursuit champion and four-time world champion, was assured of victory when she stole ahead to lap the peloton twice, earning herself a 20-point bonus along the way.

She brought home the first gold medal for Britain, a less dominant force at these world championships than in previous editions since the 2012 London Olympics.

Barker on Thursday won silver with the women's team pursuit squad, while Britain also claimed silver in the men's team sprint and bronze in the men's omnium.

Later, Denmark's European champions Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the men's madison gold ahead of New Zealand in second place and Germany's title holders Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt in third.

Morkov, 34, repeated his feat of 11 years ago by clinching victory and Hansen added to his team pursuit win on Thursday.

