Grizzlies 'got a great one' in Morant: James

Memphis rookie Ja Morant propelled the Grizzlies to a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, earning praise from Lakers superstar LeBron James

Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA rookie of the year candidate, has an admirer in Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James got a close-up look at Morant on Saturday as the Grizzlies -- fighting to hang on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference -- beat the Lakers 105-88 in Memphis.

"The kid is super special," James said after Morant fueled the Grizzlies with 27 points and 14 assists. "Memphis got a great one. The sky's the limit for the kid."

For Morant, 20, it was a first win over James, one of his sporting idols. It may also have been a preview of a Western Conference playoff preview.

"That's big bro -- the King," Morant said of James. "I mean, I feel like everybody knows who he is. Just somebody that I look up to, a great (role) model. He's just one of a kind.

"I don't think there can be another LeBron."

Not that Morant was intimdated by James, or anyone else on the Lakers team.

Briming with confidence, he rose for a dunk in the second half over Anthony Davis -- who stood pat and drew the charging foul on the rookie.

"I think he would probably try anyone that was there," Davis said. "He has done that a couple times this year. So I'm just trying to get a body in front of him and make him run me over."

While the call went against him, Morant said he thought his aggressive strategy was sound.

"If I had went for a layup, it would have been a charge, but if I go up and try to dunk, then it's 50-50," he said.

"So my mindset is just going to finish the play at any time, no matter who's down there."

