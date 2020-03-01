Mendis, De Silva help Sri Lanka to 307 in third ODI

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera plays a shot against the West Indies at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy

Pallekele (Sri Lanka) (AFP)

Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva smashed half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 307 in the third one-day international against West Indies on Sunday.

Mendis top-scored with 55 while De Silva hit 51 after Sri Lanka -- enjoying an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series -- elected to bat first in Kandy.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out in 50 overs.

Avishka Fernando and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne gave the hosts a brisk start with a 60-run opening stand before the West Indies struck.

Joseph got Fernando caught behind for 28, and spinner Roston Chase caught and bowled Karunaratne for 44.

Kusal Perera, who made 44, and Mendis then rebuilt the innings during their 89-run stand to take the attack to the opposition.

The in-form Mendis, who hit a century in his team's thrashing of West Indies on Wednesday, completed his 17th ODI fifty before falling to Joseph.

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell bowled former captain Angelo Mathews for 12, but the rest of the batsmen kept up the charge.

De Silva, who completed his fifty in just 45 balls with a boundary off Jason Holder, and Thisara Perera put on 64 runs for the sixth wicket.

Joseph broke the stand with the wicket of De Silva and sent T. Perera back to the pavilion for 38, but the damage had already been done.

