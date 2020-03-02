Fiji's Nadolo to join Leicester from Montpellier

Flying Fijian - Nemani Nadolo will join Leicester from Montpellier for the 2020/21 season

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Fiji powerhouse wing Nemani Nadolo is to join Leicester ahead of the 2020/21 season, the English Premiership side announced Monday.

The 32-year-old flyer, who boasts an impressive international record, with 19 tries in just 29 Tests, is currently playing in France's Top 14 with Montpellier.

Widely regarded as one of the best finishers in rugby union, the much-travelled Nadolo has scored more than 150 professional tries in a career that has spanned the southern and northern hemispheres.

Nadolo, an imposing physical presence who stands 6 feet 5 inches (1.95 metres) tall and weighs more than 19 stone (120 kilograms), is also an accomplished goal-kicker who can be deployed at centre as well as on the wing.

"It's certainly one to get excited about, no matter who you are," said Leicester coach Geordan Murphy. "He's a star of the international game and a player that crowds all over the world have been able to enjoy."

Nadolo is set to follow a distinguished list of compatriots who have played for Midlands club Leicester, with Seru Rabeni, Vereniki Goneva, Seremaia Bai, Campese Ma'afu and Waisale Serevi having all turned out for the Tigers.

"We have been blessed with some incredible Fijians at Tigers and I was fortunate enough to have featured alongside some of the very, very best as a player," said Murphy.

"Nemani certainly possesses the traits of a player that Tigers fans look for."

Nadolo, whose previously played for Exeter in the English Premiership, said: "Tigers is everything I'm looking for in a club… family first and the vision they have moving forward is something I wanted to be a part of.

"I can't wait to roll my sleeves up and rip in."

Leicester, once the dominant force in English club rugby, are currently 11th in the 12-team Premiership.

They were facing a relegation battle this season until disgraced champions Saracens were condemned to demotion after being hit with a huge 105-point penalty for breaches of the salary cap.

© 2020 AFP