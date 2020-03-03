International 7-Day News Agenda
Paris (AFP)
AFP International 7-Day News Agenda
Please note that all times are in GMT. For full details of our coverage of top stories, please see our regularly updated News Advisory
(+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.
(*) : Event updated in the last 24 hours.
BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU, UK hold first round of post-Brexit trade talks PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 5)
MUNICH (Germany) - Command Control European cybersecurity summit (1700 GMT) (To 4)
UNITED STATES - California, Texas among states holding "Super Tuesday" presidential primaries PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEOGRAPHICS.
(+) WEST PALM BEACH (United States) - Bloomberg holds election night party after "Super Tuesday" primaries PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEOGRAPHICS.
(+) LOS ANGELES (United States) - Biden holds election night party after "Super Tuesday" primaries PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEOGRAPHICS.
(+) WASHINGTON (United States) - Trump visits National Institutes of Health after US coronavirus deaths PICTURE. VIDEO.
LAUSANNE (Switzerland) - IOC Executive Board meeting (0830 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 4)
SYDNEY (Australia) - Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup PICTURE. (To 8)
(*) BEIJING (China) - Chinese medical experts brief reporters via video link from Wuhan on experience in COVID-19 treatment (0800 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. VIDEOGRAPHICS. LIVE VIDEO.
LONDON (United Kingdom) - Prime Minister's Questions (1200 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.
HANAU (Germany) - Merkel attends memorial service for victims of Hanau far-right shootings (1700 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.
KIEV (Ukraine) - Canada's FM Francois-Philippe Champagne visits (To 6)
BRUSSELS (Belgium) - European Commission presents draft European Climate Law LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.
ZAGREB (Croatia) - EU defence ministers meet PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (To 5)
DUBLIN (Ireland) - Alleged IS member Lisa Smith appears in court PICTURE.
PRAGUE (Czech Republic) - Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Slovak PMs meet to discuss coronavirus response, migration (0700 GMT) VIDEO.
ERFURT (Germany) - Election of new state premier in Thuringia (1300 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.
PARIS (France) - Appeals court rules on Spain's extradition request for ex-ETA leader Josu Ternera (1300 GMT)
BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU finance ministers hold teleconference on coronavirus epidemic response (1300 GMT)
KIEV (Ukraine) - Special parliamentary meeting on possible government reshuffle (1400 GMT) PICTURE.
(+) BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU interior ministers meet to discuss ways to help Greece deal with migrant influx (1600 GMT)
WASHINGTON (United States) - Supreme Court considers abortion restrictions in Louisiana (1500 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
(*) ESSEX JUNCTION (United States) - Sanders holds nighttime rally in home state on "Super Tuesday" (0030 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE. GRAPHIC. VIDEOGRAPHICS.
WASHINGTON (United States) - US religious freedom commission hearing on impact of citizenship laws (1930 GMT)
(+) RIYADH (Saudi Arabia) - Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visits
ALGIERS (Algeria) - Trial of Karim Tabbou, a key figure in Algeria's anti-government protest movement (0800 GMT)
CONSTANTINE (Algeria) - Verdict due for two journalists linked to protest movement (1300 GMT)
(*) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - International Criminal Court rules on new bid by prosecutor to open Afghanistan war crimes probe (0900 GMT) VIDEO.
MOSCOW (Russia) - Turkish President Erdogan visits for talks on Syria with Putin PICTURE. VIDEO.
MOSCOW (Russia) - "World of Tanks" online game co-creator launches political party
MOSCOW (Russia) - Putin meets State Duma party leaders to discuss constitutional reforms
MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian premiere of Sergei Loznitsa's film "State Funeral" on anniversary of Stalin's 1953 death
BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU chief negotiator with the UK, Michel Barnier, reports on the first round of EU-Britain negotiations PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
ROME (Italy) - Raphael blockbuster exhibition opens VIDEO. PICTURE.
ZAGREB (Croatia) - EU foreign ministers meet PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (To 6)
(*) VIENNA (Austria) - OPEC and non-OPEC ministers hold extraordinary meeting to discuss oil output limits PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 6)
ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Conference on conflict in Idlib (0630 GMT)
DELPHI (Greece) - Delphi Economic Forum (1000 GMT) (To 8)
LONDON (United Kingdom) - Harry and Meghan attend Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony for wounded veterans (1900 GMT) LIVE VIDEO.
UNITED NATIONS (United States) - 50th anniversary of nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) coming into force
(+) SCRANTON (United States) - Trump takes part in town hall event hosted by Fox News (2330 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.
CASABLANCA (Morocco) - Trial resumes of journalist over tweet critical of justice system (To 7)
GAZA CITY (Palestinian Territories) - World Health Organization opens new reconstructive limbs unit (0800 GMT)
(+) ABIDJAN (Ivory Coast) - President Ouattara delivers annual state of the nation address VIDEO.
CONAKRY (Guinea) - Opposition march to demand Alpha Conde's resignation (1000 GMT) VIDEO.
SANTIAGO (Chile) - Hearing on French extradition request for Chilean suspected of murdering ex-girlfriend in France VIDEO.
MEXICO CITY (Mexico) - First edition of the Spotify awards
BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Greta Thunberg joins youth climate protest VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.
SILVERSTONE (United Kingdom) - Prince Harry and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton open new motor racing museum
WARSAW (Poland) - Polish, Canadian foreign ministers meet
(+) ZAGREB (Croatia) - EU foreign ministers hold extraordinary meeting on Syria conflict (0700 GMT)
WIESBADEN (Germany) - German data on January industrial orders (0700 GMT)
BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU health ministers meet over coronavirus outbreak (0800 GMT) PICTURE.
BRUSSELS (Belgium) - European Council President Charles Michel hosts talks with EU negotiator Michel Barnier on post-Brexit negotiations (1000 GMT) PICTURE.
WASHINGTON (United States) - US job creation and unemployment data (1330 GMT)
WASHINGTON (United States) - US trade balance data (1330 GMT)
NEW YORK (United States) - New York Federal Reserve Bank president John Williams delivers monetary policy speech (1900 GMT)
(*) CAIRO (Egypt) - Late music legend Om Kalthoum to "appear" in hologram concert (1600 GMT) PICTURE.
PATTAYA (Thailand) - Miss International Queen 2020, the world's most important trans beauty pageant VIDEO. PICTURE.
TAIPEI (Taiwan) - China-friendly opposition Kuomintang party holds chairman by-election after its presidential election defeat (0800 GMT)
REMAGEN (Germany) - 75th anniversary of capture by Allied troops of Remagen bridge from Nazi control
MADRID (Spain) - Far-right Vox holds its annual meeting (To 8)
ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates) - Women's Forum Middle East (1400 GMT) (To 8)
ATTERIDGEVILLE (South Africa) - Football: CAF Champion's League Quarter Final Match Mamelodi Sundown vs Al Ahli (1300 GMT) PICTURE.
KUALA LUMPUR (Malaysia) - Asian Football Confederation holds emergency meeting with West Zone representatives on coronavirus (To 8)
(*) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Rugby: England v Wales in Six Nations Championship (1645 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.
WORLD - International Women's Day, with marches and other actions expected worldwide GRAPHIC. PICTURE. VIDEO.
LUJAN (Argentina) - Mass prayer called by Catholic Church in rejection of decriminalization of abortion (1400 GMT) VIDEO.
FRANCE - Cycling: World Tour 2020, Paris-Nice 2020 VIDEO. (To 15)
DAKAR (Senegal) - Women's car race to mark International Women's Day (0900 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE.
(*) EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) - Rugby: Scotland v France in Six Nations Championship (1500 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
(*) MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) - Football: Manchester United v Manchester City in English Premier League (1630 GMT) VIDEO.
KABUL (Afghanistan) - Ashraf Ghani set to be sworn in as president
THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - Trial of four men charged over MH17 downing PICTURE.
LUXEMBOURG (Luxembourg) - European Court of Justice rules on Commission's request to suspend Polish Supreme Court's disciplinary chamber
EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) - Former SNP leader and Scottish first minister Alex Salmond on trial for sex offences PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
LONDON (United Kingdom) - The queen and other royals celebrate Commonwealth Day
VIENNA (Austria) - IAEA quarterly board of governors meeting (0900 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. (To 13)
(*) NEW YORK (United States) - 64th session of UN Commission on Status of Women
MIAMI (United States) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visits (To 11)
ABIDJAN (Ivory Coast) - Africa CEO Forum (1100 GMT) (To 10)
MEXICO CITY (Mexico) - Protest against wave of femicides VIDEO. PICTURE.
JAKARTA (Indonesia) - Dutch royals visit PICTURE. (To 13)
CANBERRA (Australia) - Final appeal hearing at High Court for Cardinal George Pell's child sex abuse conviction (2300 GMT) (To 12)
MOSCOW (Russia) - Second reading in parliament expected of Putin's constitutional reforms
VILNIUS (Lithuania) - Foreign ministers from nine eastern NATO members hold talks on security (To 11)
ROME (Italy) - Senate committee decides whether Salvini goes to trial in Open Arms migrant rescue ship case
ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Hearing for US consulate employee on spy charges (0700 GMT)
NEW YORK (United States) - Sentencing of ex-FIFA vice president Jeffrey Webb in corruption scandal (1400 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.
LUANDA (Angola) - Ex-president Dos Santos' son on trial for corruption (0700 GMT)
CARACAS (Venezuela) - Protest called by opposition leader Guaido (1400 GMT) VIDEO.
LEIPZIG (Germany) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Last 16 Second Leg: RB Leipzig (GER) v Tottenham (ENG) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.
VALENCIA (Spain) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Last 16 Second Leg: Valencia (ESP) v Atalanta (ITA) (2000 GMT)
FUKUSHIMA (Japan) - 9th anniversary of massive earthquake, tsunami that hit Japan's northeast GRAPHIC.
VILNIUS (Lithuania) - 30th anniversary of Lithuania's independence from USSR
PARIS (France) - French court rules on extradition of Iranian engineer to US
LONDON (United Kingdom) - Britain's first post-Brexit budget announced VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.
HERZOGENAURACH (Germany) - Adidas 2019 results (0600 GMT)
MOSCOW (Russia) - US ex-marine goes on trial charged with attacking police in Moscow (0800 GMT)
NEW YORK (United States) - Court sentences Harvey Weinstein after conviction of sex assault, rape (1330 GMT) GRAPHIC.
ALGIERS (Algeria) - Trial of former police chief Abdelghani Hamel on corruption charges (0800 GMT)
INDIAN WELLS (United States) - Tennis: ATP tour 2020 - Indian Wells Masters (To 22)
INDIAN WELLS (United States) - Tennis: WTA tour 2020 - Indian Wells Open (To 22)
