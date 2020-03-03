Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

AFP International 7-Day News Agenda

Please note that all times are in GMT. For full details of our coverage of top stories, please see our regularly updated News Advisory

(+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.

(*) : Event updated in the last 24 hours.

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU, UK hold first round of post-Brexit trade talks PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 5)

MUNICH (Germany) - Command Control European cybersecurity summit (1700 GMT) (To 4)

UNITED STATES - California, Texas among states holding "Super Tuesday" presidential primaries PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEOGRAPHICS.

(+) WEST PALM BEACH (United States) - Bloomberg holds election night party after "Super Tuesday" primaries PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEOGRAPHICS.

(+) LOS ANGELES (United States) - Biden holds election night party after "Super Tuesday" primaries PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEOGRAPHICS.

(+) WASHINGTON (United States) - Trump visits National Institutes of Health after US coronavirus deaths PICTURE. VIDEO.

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) - IOC Executive Board meeting (0830 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 4)

SYDNEY (Australia) - Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup PICTURE. (To 8)

(*) BEIJING (China) - Chinese medical experts brief reporters via video link from Wuhan on experience in COVID-19 treatment (0800 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. VIDEOGRAPHICS. LIVE VIDEO.

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Prime Minister's Questions (1200 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

HANAU (Germany) - Merkel attends memorial service for victims of Hanau far-right shootings (1700 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

KIEV (Ukraine) - Canada's FM Francois-Philippe Champagne visits (To 6)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - European Commission presents draft European Climate Law LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

ZAGREB (Croatia) - EU defence ministers meet PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (To 5)

DUBLIN (Ireland) - Alleged IS member Lisa Smith appears in court PICTURE.

PRAGUE (Czech Republic) - Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Slovak PMs meet to discuss coronavirus response, migration (0700 GMT) VIDEO.

ERFURT (Germany) - Election of new state premier in Thuringia (1300 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

PARIS (France) - Appeals court rules on Spain's extradition request for ex-ETA leader Josu Ternera (1300 GMT)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU finance ministers hold teleconference on coronavirus epidemic response (1300 GMT)

KIEV (Ukraine) - Special parliamentary meeting on possible government reshuffle (1400 GMT) PICTURE.

(+) BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU interior ministers meet to discuss ways to help Greece deal with migrant influx (1600 GMT)

WASHINGTON (United States) - Supreme Court considers abortion restrictions in Louisiana (1500 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(*) ESSEX JUNCTION (United States) - Sanders holds nighttime rally in home state on "Super Tuesday" (0030 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE. GRAPHIC. VIDEOGRAPHICS.

WASHINGTON (United States) - US religious freedom commission hearing on impact of citizenship laws (1930 GMT)

(+) RIYADH (Saudi Arabia) - Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visits

ALGIERS (Algeria) - Trial of Karim Tabbou, a key figure in Algeria's anti-government protest movement (0800 GMT)

CONSTANTINE (Algeria) - Verdict due for two journalists linked to protest movement (1300 GMT)

(*) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - International Criminal Court rules on new bid by prosecutor to open Afghanistan war crimes probe (0900 GMT) VIDEO.

MOSCOW (Russia) - Turkish President Erdogan visits for talks on Syria with Putin PICTURE. VIDEO.

MOSCOW (Russia) - "World of Tanks" online game co-creator launches political party

MOSCOW (Russia) - Putin meets State Duma party leaders to discuss constitutional reforms

MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian premiere of Sergei Loznitsa's film "State Funeral" on anniversary of Stalin's 1953 death

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU chief negotiator with the UK, Michel Barnier, reports on the first round of EU-Britain negotiations PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

ROME (Italy) - Raphael blockbuster exhibition opens VIDEO. PICTURE.

ZAGREB (Croatia) - EU foreign ministers meet PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (To 6)

(*) VIENNA (Austria) - OPEC and non-OPEC ministers hold extraordinary meeting to discuss oil output limits PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 6)

ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Conference on conflict in Idlib (0630 GMT)

DELPHI (Greece) - Delphi Economic Forum (1000 GMT) (To 8)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Harry and Meghan attend Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony for wounded veterans (1900 GMT) LIVE VIDEO.

UNITED NATIONS (United States) - 50th anniversary of nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) coming into force

(+) SCRANTON (United States) - Trump takes part in town hall event hosted by Fox News (2330 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

CASABLANCA (Morocco) - Trial resumes of journalist over tweet critical of justice system (To 7)

GAZA CITY (Palestinian Territories) - World Health Organization opens new reconstructive limbs unit (0800 GMT)

(+) ABIDJAN (Ivory Coast) - President Ouattara delivers annual state of the nation address VIDEO.

CONAKRY (Guinea) - Opposition march to demand Alpha Conde's resignation (1000 GMT) VIDEO.

SANTIAGO (Chile) - Hearing on French extradition request for Chilean suspected of murdering ex-girlfriend in France VIDEO.

MEXICO CITY (Mexico) - First edition of the Spotify awards

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Greta Thunberg joins youth climate protest VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

SILVERSTONE (United Kingdom) - Prince Harry and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton open new motor racing museum

WARSAW (Poland) - Polish, Canadian foreign ministers meet

(+) ZAGREB (Croatia) - EU foreign ministers hold extraordinary meeting on Syria conflict (0700 GMT)

WIESBADEN (Germany) - German data on January industrial orders (0700 GMT)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU health ministers meet over coronavirus outbreak (0800 GMT) PICTURE.

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - European Council President Charles Michel hosts talks with EU negotiator Michel Barnier on post-Brexit negotiations (1000 GMT) PICTURE.

WASHINGTON (United States) - US job creation and unemployment data (1330 GMT)

WASHINGTON (United States) - US trade balance data (1330 GMT)

NEW YORK (United States) - New York Federal Reserve Bank president John Williams delivers monetary policy speech (1900 GMT)

(*) CAIRO (Egypt) - Late music legend Om Kalthoum to "appear" in hologram concert (1600 GMT) PICTURE.

PATTAYA (Thailand) - Miss International Queen 2020, the world's most important trans beauty pageant VIDEO. PICTURE.

TAIPEI (Taiwan) - China-friendly opposition Kuomintang party holds chairman by-election after its presidential election defeat (0800 GMT)

REMAGEN (Germany) - 75th anniversary of capture by Allied troops of Remagen bridge from Nazi control

MADRID (Spain) - Far-right Vox holds its annual meeting (To 8)

ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates) - Women's Forum Middle East (1400 GMT) (To 8)

ATTERIDGEVILLE (South Africa) - Football: CAF Champion's League Quarter Final Match Mamelodi Sundown vs Al Ahli (1300 GMT) PICTURE.

KUALA LUMPUR (Malaysia) - Asian Football Confederation holds emergency meeting with West Zone representatives on coronavirus (To 8)

(*) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Rugby: England v Wales in Six Nations Championship (1645 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

WORLD - International Women's Day, with marches and other actions expected worldwide GRAPHIC. PICTURE. VIDEO.

LUJAN (Argentina) - Mass prayer called by Catholic Church in rejection of decriminalization of abortion (1400 GMT) VIDEO.

FRANCE - Cycling: World Tour 2020, Paris-Nice 2020 VIDEO. (To 15)

DAKAR (Senegal) - Women's car race to mark International Women's Day (0900 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE.

(*) EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) - Rugby: Scotland v France in Six Nations Championship (1500 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(*) MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) - Football: Manchester United v Manchester City in English Premier League (1630 GMT) VIDEO.

KABUL (Afghanistan) - Ashraf Ghani set to be sworn in as president

THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - Trial of four men charged over MH17 downing PICTURE.

LUXEMBOURG (Luxembourg) - European Court of Justice rules on Commission's request to suspend Polish Supreme Court's disciplinary chamber

EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) - Former SNP leader and Scottish first minister Alex Salmond on trial for sex offences PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

LONDON (United Kingdom) - The queen and other royals celebrate Commonwealth Day

VIENNA (Austria) - IAEA quarterly board of governors meeting (0900 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. (To 13)

(*) NEW YORK (United States) - 64th session of UN Commission on Status of Women

MIAMI (United States) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visits (To 11)

ABIDJAN (Ivory Coast) - Africa CEO Forum (1100 GMT) (To 10)

MEXICO CITY (Mexico) - Protest against wave of femicides VIDEO. PICTURE.

JAKARTA (Indonesia) - Dutch royals visit PICTURE. (To 13)

CANBERRA (Australia) - Final appeal hearing at High Court for Cardinal George Pell's child sex abuse conviction (2300 GMT) (To 12)

MOSCOW (Russia) - Second reading in parliament expected of Putin's constitutional reforms

VILNIUS (Lithuania) - Foreign ministers from nine eastern NATO members hold talks on security (To 11)

ROME (Italy) - Senate committee decides whether Salvini goes to trial in Open Arms migrant rescue ship case

ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Hearing for US consulate employee on spy charges (0700 GMT)

NEW YORK (United States) - Sentencing of ex-FIFA vice president Jeffrey Webb in corruption scandal (1400 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

LUANDA (Angola) - Ex-president Dos Santos' son on trial for corruption (0700 GMT)

CARACAS (Venezuela) - Protest called by opposition leader Guaido (1400 GMT) VIDEO.

LEIPZIG (Germany) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Last 16 Second Leg: RB Leipzig (GER) v Tottenham (ENG) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

VALENCIA (Spain) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Last 16 Second Leg: Valencia (ESP) v Atalanta (ITA) (2000 GMT)

FUKUSHIMA (Japan) - 9th anniversary of massive earthquake, tsunami that hit Japan's northeast GRAPHIC.

VILNIUS (Lithuania) - 30th anniversary of Lithuania's independence from USSR

PARIS (France) - French court rules on extradition of Iranian engineer to US

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Britain's first post-Brexit budget announced VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

HERZOGENAURACH (Germany) - Adidas 2019 results (0600 GMT)

MOSCOW (Russia) - US ex-marine goes on trial charged with attacking police in Moscow (0800 GMT)

NEW YORK (United States) - Court sentences Harvey Weinstein after conviction of sex assault, rape (1330 GMT) GRAPHIC.

ALGIERS (Algeria) - Trial of former police chief Abdelghani Hamel on corruption charges (0800 GMT)

INDIAN WELLS (United States) - Tennis: ATP tour 2020 - Indian Wells Masters (To 22)

INDIAN WELLS (United States) - Tennis: WTA tour 2020 - Indian Wells Open (To 22)

