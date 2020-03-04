Islanders' Boychuk needs 90 stitches after taking skate to face

Johnny Boychuk of the New York Islanders needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after taking a skate to the face in an NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after taking a skate to the face but suffered no damage to his eye, the NHL team's general manager, Lou Lamoriello, said Wednesday.

"Johnny Boychuk is OK," Lamoriello told reporters a day after Boychuk was injured when he was hit by the skate of falling Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen.

"There's been no damage to his eye. Fortunately the skate blade just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches for a plastic surgeon to fix," Lamoriello said, "but he'll be fine."

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov had made a glove save and Boychuk tried to get Lehkonen out of the crease. Lehkonen tripped and when his skate came up it slid under Boychuk's helmet visor.

Boychuk rose quickly and hurried to the locker room with his hand over his face.

The incident comes just over a year after Boychuk was cut in the neck by the skate of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck had his wrist sliced by a skate in December, missing 30 games before he returned on Saturday. Teammate Casey Cizikas is still sidelined after sustaining a leg laceration on February 11.

Toronto's Ilya Mikheyev was cut on the wrist in a December 27 game against the New Jersey Devils, an injury that required surgery to repair an artery and tendons.

